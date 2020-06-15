7137 E RANCHO VISTA Drive

Amenities
This gorgeous FURNISHED 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with floor to ceiling windows travertine floors, VIKING stainless steel appliances and a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops. Spa-like bathrooms, clean modern lines, travertine tile, glass shower enclosures and high-end fixtures.Optima resort style amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, spa, fitness, concierge services & more.! Walk to lunch, dinner, shopping, cultural, recreational events in Old Town Scottsdale. FULLY FURNISHED LUXURY RENTAL. Don't miss this one, it won't last long!