Scottsdale, AZ
7137 E RANCHO VISTA Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:19 AM

7137 E RANCHO VISTA Drive

7137 East Rancho Vista Drive · (480) 216-4444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7137 East Rancho Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2002 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1422 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
This gorgeous FURNISHED 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with floor to ceiling windows travertine floors, VIKING stainless steel appliances and a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops. Spa-like bathrooms, clean modern lines, travertine tile, glass shower enclosures and high-end fixtures.Optima resort style amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, spa, fitness, concierge services & more.! Walk to lunch, dinner, shopping, cultural, recreational events in Old Town Scottsdale. FULLY FURNISHED LUXURY RENTAL. Don't miss this one, it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7137 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have any available units?
7137 E RANCHO VISTA Drive has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7137 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have?
Some of 7137 E RANCHO VISTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7137 E RANCHO VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7137 E RANCHO VISTA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7137 E RANCHO VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7137 E RANCHO VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7137 E RANCHO VISTA Drive offer parking?
No, 7137 E RANCHO VISTA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7137 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7137 E RANCHO VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7137 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7137 E RANCHO VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 7137 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7137 E RANCHO VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7137 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7137 E RANCHO VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
