Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool

LOFT STYLE LUXURY LIVING! All upgraded tile flooring, unique granite counter tops enhanced by the upgraded cabinetry. Kitchen is a chef's delight with stainless steel appliances, gas cook top and more! Too many upgrades to list! Must See. Optima Camel view is located only steps away from Scottsdale Fashion Sq. and some of the best restaurants and night life that old town Scottsdale has to offer!



(RLNE2788115)