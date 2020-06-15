7117 E RANCHO VISTA Drive

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL DESIGNER CORNER CONDO WITH AMAZING CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN VIEWS! Gorgeous, Professionally & Newly Decorated, Designer Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Corner Condo, With extra Floor-To-Ceiling Glass, Fantastic Views, Open Floor Plan, And Superior Finishes. Features Include A Gourmet Kitchen, Marble Counter Tops, Marble And Carpeted Floors, And Fine Upgraded Cabinetry. Amenities Include A State Of The Art Fitness Center, Indoor Heated Pool And Spa, Basketball And Racquetball Courts, And Mens And Womens Locker Rooms With Steam Rooms. Concierge Service Is Available, And The Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall, Old Town Scottsdale, Restaurants, Theaters, And Much More Are All Within Walking Distance.