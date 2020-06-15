All apartments in Scottsdale
7117 E RANCHO VISTA Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

7117 E RANCHO VISTA Drive

7117 East Rancho Vista Drive · (480) 619-0780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7117 East Rancho Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4005 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1327 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
concierge
gym
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
media room
sauna
BEAUTIFUL DESIGNER CORNER CONDO WITH AMAZING CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN VIEWS! Gorgeous, Professionally & Newly Decorated, Designer Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Corner Condo, With extra Floor-To-Ceiling Glass, Fantastic Views, Open Floor Plan, And Superior Finishes. Features Include A Gourmet Kitchen, Marble Counter Tops, Marble And Carpeted Floors, And Fine Upgraded Cabinetry. Amenities Include A State Of The Art Fitness Center, Indoor Heated Pool And Spa, Basketball And Racquetball Courts, And Mens And Womens Locker Rooms With Steam Rooms. Concierge Service Is Available, And The Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall, Old Town Scottsdale, Restaurants, Theaters, And Much More Are All Within Walking Distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7117 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have any available units?
7117 E RANCHO VISTA Drive has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7117 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have?
Some of 7117 E RANCHO VISTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7117 E RANCHO VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7117 E RANCHO VISTA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7117 E RANCHO VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7117 E RANCHO VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7117 E RANCHO VISTA Drive offer parking?
No, 7117 E RANCHO VISTA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7117 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7117 E RANCHO VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7117 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7117 E RANCHO VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 7117 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7117 E RANCHO VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7117 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7117 E RANCHO VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
