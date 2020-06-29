Rent Calculator
Scottsdale, AZ
6957 E 2ND Street
Last updated April 1 2020 at 12:02 AM
6957 E 2ND Street
6957 East 2nd Street
No Longer Available
Location
6957 East 2nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Property! First time rental! Excellent Location! Hurry Will Not Last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6957 E 2ND Street have any available units?
6957 E 2ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6957 E 2ND Street have?
Some of 6957 E 2ND Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6957 E 2ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
6957 E 2ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6957 E 2ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 6957 E 2ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 6957 E 2ND Street offer parking?
No, 6957 E 2ND Street does not offer parking.
Does 6957 E 2ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6957 E 2ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6957 E 2ND Street have a pool?
No, 6957 E 2ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 6957 E 2ND Street have accessible units?
No, 6957 E 2ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6957 E 2ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6957 E 2ND Street has units with dishwashers.
