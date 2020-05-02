6917 E OSBORN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Wonderful opportunity to rent in Old Town Scottsdale. Close to all of the excitement downtown Scottsdale has to offer. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 3 parking spaces - has a fully remodeled kitchen with white cabinets and granite counters with breakfast bar. Gas range for the chef and all appliances are included. Half bath down for your guests, large living and dining room plus a spacious patio area for entertaining. Covered parking right behind your unit. Upstairs find brand new carpeting, a spacious master suite and 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Community pool to enjoy this summer.