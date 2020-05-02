All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:27 AM

6917 E OSBORN Road

6917 East Osborn Road · No Longer Available
Location

6917 East Osborn Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Wonderful opportunity to rent in Old Town Scottsdale. Close to all of the excitement downtown Scottsdale has to offer. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 3 parking spaces - has a fully remodeled kitchen with white cabinets and granite counters with breakfast bar. Gas range for the chef and all appliances are included. Half bath down for your guests, large living and dining room plus a spacious patio area for entertaining. Covered parking right behind your unit. Upstairs find brand new carpeting, a spacious master suite and 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Community pool to enjoy this summer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6917 E OSBORN Road have any available units?
6917 E OSBORN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6917 E OSBORN Road have?
Some of 6917 E OSBORN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6917 E OSBORN Road currently offering any rent specials?
6917 E OSBORN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6917 E OSBORN Road pet-friendly?
No, 6917 E OSBORN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6917 E OSBORN Road offer parking?
Yes, 6917 E OSBORN Road offers parking.
Does 6917 E OSBORN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6917 E OSBORN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6917 E OSBORN Road have a pool?
Yes, 6917 E OSBORN Road has a pool.
Does 6917 E OSBORN Road have accessible units?
No, 6917 E OSBORN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6917 E OSBORN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6917 E OSBORN Road has units with dishwashers.
