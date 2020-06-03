6905 N 77TH Place

2bed/2.5bath home in gated community with pools & spas. Remodeled, kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new AC unit and water heater. All travertine floors downstairs. Lock-up 2-car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
