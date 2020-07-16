All apartments in Scottsdale
6851 E ORION Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:03 PM

6851 E ORION Drive

6851 E Orion Dr · (602) 909-4208
Location

6851 E Orion Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2005 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
LOCATED ON AN INTERIOR N/S LOT IN UPSCALE GATED SKYE ON MCDOWELL, stunning KHovnanian sleek contemporary offers a carefree, low-maintenance lifestyle in a convenient up-and-coming South Scottsdale location in close proximity to Old Town, ASU & the airport. Excellent floor plan features lower level great room with upgraded tile flooring T/O and nesting sliding glass doors opening to covered patio & yard. Island kitchen boasts Thermofoil cabinets, S/S appliances, incl gas cooktop, plus gorgeous granite countertops. Upstairs are Master Ste with private balcony, 2 secondary bedrooms+loft. U/G finishes incl subway tile surrounds+deco mosaic glass ribbon. DESIRABLE COMMUNITY AMENITIES include heated pool & spa+fitness center. ***SEE DOCS TAB FOR FLOOR PLAN***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6851 E ORION Drive have any available units?
6851 E ORION Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6851 E ORION Drive have?
Some of 6851 E ORION Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6851 E ORION Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6851 E ORION Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6851 E ORION Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6851 E ORION Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6851 E ORION Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6851 E ORION Drive offers parking.
Does 6851 E ORION Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6851 E ORION Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6851 E ORION Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6851 E ORION Drive has a pool.
Does 6851 E ORION Drive have accessible units?
No, 6851 E ORION Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6851 E ORION Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6851 E ORION Drive has units with dishwashers.
