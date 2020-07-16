6851 E ORION Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

LOCATED ON AN INTERIOR N/S LOT IN UPSCALE GATED SKYE ON MCDOWELL, stunning KHovnanian sleek contemporary offers a carefree, low-maintenance lifestyle in a convenient up-and-coming South Scottsdale location in close proximity to Old Town, ASU & the airport. Excellent floor plan features lower level great room with upgraded tile flooring T/O and nesting sliding glass doors opening to covered patio & yard. Island kitchen boasts Thermofoil cabinets, S/S appliances, incl gas cooktop, plus gorgeous granite countertops. Upstairs are Master Ste with private balcony, 2 secondary bedrooms+loft. U/G finishes incl subway tile surrounds+deco mosaic glass ribbon. DESIRABLE COMMUNITY AMENITIES include heated pool & spa+fitness center. ***SEE DOCS TAB FOR FLOOR PLAN***