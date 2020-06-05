All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 6847 East 4th Street - 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6847 East 4th Street - 5
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

6847 East 4th Street - 5

6847 East 4th Street · (480) 818-0362
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Downtown Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6847 East 4th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
Newly renovated unit with new paint, flooring, updated lighting and fans, stainless steel appliances, fenced backyard patio, new bathroom vanity and lights.
Escape suburbia and embrace a lifestyle that affords you easy access to the best restaurants, music venues, retail shops and bars in Old Town.

Close to Old Town Scottsdale, the Capri is located in the South Scottsdale neighborhood in Scottsdale, AZ and in ZIP code 85251. This property has an on site laundry room, a putting green, heated pool, barbeque grill with picnic tables, covered patios with 8' windows and assigned covered parking.

All units have been renovated to include new paint, lighting, fans, stainless steel appliances and flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6847 East 4th Street - 5 have any available units?
6847 East 4th Street - 5 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6847 East 4th Street - 5 have?
Some of 6847 East 4th Street - 5's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6847 East 4th Street - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
6847 East 4th Street - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6847 East 4th Street - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 6847 East 4th Street - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6847 East 4th Street - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 6847 East 4th Street - 5 offers parking.
Does 6847 East 4th Street - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6847 East 4th Street - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6847 East 4th Street - 5 have a pool?
Yes, 6847 East 4th Street - 5 has a pool.
Does 6847 East 4th Street - 5 have accessible units?
No, 6847 East 4th Street - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 6847 East 4th Street - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6847 East 4th Street - 5 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6847 East 4th Street - 5?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity