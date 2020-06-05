6847 East 4th Street - 5

Amenities

on-site laundry putting green patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool putting green bbq/grill

Newly renovated unit with new paint, flooring, updated lighting and fans, stainless steel appliances, fenced backyard patio, new bathroom vanity and lights.

Escape suburbia and embrace a lifestyle that affords you easy access to the best restaurants, music venues, retail shops and bars in Old Town.



Close to Old Town Scottsdale, the Capri is located in the South Scottsdale neighborhood in Scottsdale, AZ and in ZIP code 85251. This property has an on site laundry room, a putting green, heated pool, barbeque grill with picnic tables, covered patios with 8' windows and assigned covered parking.



All units have been renovated to include new paint, lighting, fans, stainless steel appliances and flooring.