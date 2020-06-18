6847 E 4TH Street

Amenities

on-site laundry putting green patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool putting green bbq/grill

Escape suburbia and embrace a lifestyle that affords you easy access to the best restaurants, music venues, retail shops and bars in Old Town. The Capri is a Mid-Century Modern complex that has been recently renovated to include new paint, flooring, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, light fixtures, faucets and vanities. The property has an on site laundry room, outdoor heated pool, a poolside putting green, barbecue grill with picnic tables, covered patios with 8' windows and covered parking with assigned spaces. Listing agent related to Owner