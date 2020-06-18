All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
6847 E 4TH Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:39 PM

6847 E 4TH Street

6847 East 4th Street · (602) 615-6900
Location

6847 East 4th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
Escape suburbia and embrace a lifestyle that affords you easy access to the best restaurants, music venues, retail shops and bars in Old Town. The Capri is a Mid-Century Modern complex that has been recently renovated to include new paint, flooring, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, light fixtures, faucets and vanities. The property has an on site laundry room, outdoor heated pool, a poolside putting green, barbecue grill with picnic tables, covered patios with 8' windows and covered parking with assigned spaces. Listing agent related to Owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6847 E 4TH Street have any available units?
6847 E 4TH Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6847 E 4TH Street have?
Some of 6847 E 4TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6847 E 4TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6847 E 4TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6847 E 4TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6847 E 4TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6847 E 4TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6847 E 4TH Street does offer parking.
Does 6847 E 4TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6847 E 4TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6847 E 4TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 6847 E 4TH Street has a pool.
Does 6847 E 4TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6847 E 4TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6847 E 4TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6847 E 4TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
