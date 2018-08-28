6831 E PARADISE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Exciting luxury estate opportunity now available March-May 2020. What's better than staying at a resort...? Having your own!This luxurious Scottsdale retreat boasts everything you could imagine during your getaway in the sun. Enjoy day beds, dining areas, sun decks, TV's, games and lounges in the massive outdoor living space which sits next to a truly exceptional pool. Enjoy beautiful AZ nights sitting in the spa drinking wine with friends or having a family BBQ. Inside the main home enjoy the space of two master retreats and two additional bedrooms, a 25x24 home gym, chefs kitchen and space for everyone. Guests get full access to the 3 car main garage and gated access to property. Home is fully stocked and has high speed internet. Bring your clothes and decompress!