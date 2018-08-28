All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

6831 E PARADISE Drive

6831 East Paradise Drive · (480) 792-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6831 East Paradise Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$36,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4607 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Exciting luxury estate opportunity now available March-May 2020. What's better than staying at a resort...? Having your own!This luxurious Scottsdale retreat boasts everything you could imagine during your getaway in the sun. Enjoy day beds, dining areas, sun decks, TV's, games and lounges in the massive outdoor living space which sits next to a truly exceptional pool. Enjoy beautiful AZ nights sitting in the spa drinking wine with friends or having a family BBQ. Inside the main home enjoy the space of two master retreats and two additional bedrooms, a 25x24 home gym, chefs kitchen and space for everyone. Guests get full access to the 3 car main garage and gated access to property. Home is fully stocked and has high speed internet. Bring your clothes and decompress!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6831 E PARADISE Drive have any available units?
6831 E PARADISE Drive has a unit available for $36,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6831 E PARADISE Drive have?
Some of 6831 E PARADISE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6831 E PARADISE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6831 E PARADISE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6831 E PARADISE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6831 E PARADISE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6831 E PARADISE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6831 E PARADISE Drive does offer parking.
Does 6831 E PARADISE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6831 E PARADISE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6831 E PARADISE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6831 E PARADISE Drive has a pool.
Does 6831 E PARADISE Drive have accessible units?
No, 6831 E PARADISE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6831 E PARADISE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6831 E PARADISE Drive has units with dishwashers.
