6824 E MONTECITO Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub

$3000/mo for summer You can't beat this location!! Walk to restaurants, night life, shopping, movies, Old Town, Fashion Square... and so much more! You can walk and bike anywhere!!Darling home with a 4 bedroom split floor plan. Twin beds in 3 rooms (beds can be switched out) with one room ensuite. HUGE master suite with a great walk in closet and luxury bath. Spacious, open perfect for the active family and for entertaining. Updated and ready to move in. Serene and peaceful backyard w/ pool, spa & fire pit. Covered patio with pool table makes it Perfect for your gatherings! Quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood. You will love this property and all it has to offer. Beautifully Furnished!! Landscaping and pool included. Hopi, Ingleside and Arcadia schools. Close to Veritas too.