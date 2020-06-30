All apartments in Scottsdale
6824 E MONTECITO Avenue

6824 East Montecito Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6824 East Montecito Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
$3000/mo for summer You can't beat this location!! Walk to restaurants, night life, shopping, movies, Old Town, Fashion Square... and so much more! You can walk and bike anywhere!!Darling home with a 4 bedroom split floor plan. Twin beds in 3 rooms (beds can be switched out) with one room ensuite. HUGE master suite with a great walk in closet and luxury bath. Spacious, open perfect for the active family and for entertaining. Updated and ready to move in. Serene and peaceful backyard w/ pool, spa & fire pit. Covered patio with pool table makes it Perfect for your gatherings! Quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood. You will love this property and all it has to offer. Beautifully Furnished!! Landscaping and pool included. Hopi, Ingleside and Arcadia schools. Close to Veritas too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6824 E MONTECITO Avenue have any available units?
6824 E MONTECITO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6824 E MONTECITO Avenue have?
Some of 6824 E MONTECITO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6824 E MONTECITO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6824 E MONTECITO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6824 E MONTECITO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6824 E MONTECITO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6824 E MONTECITO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6824 E MONTECITO Avenue offers parking.
Does 6824 E MONTECITO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6824 E MONTECITO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6824 E MONTECITO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6824 E MONTECITO Avenue has a pool.
Does 6824 E MONTECITO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6824 E MONTECITO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6824 E MONTECITO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6824 E MONTECITO Avenue has units with dishwashers.

