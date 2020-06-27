6733 E 3RD Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

**Backyard POOL** Pool Service Included -Old Town Scottsdale 68th Street/Indian School- No Carpeting! 3 LARGE Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms All Newer Appliances Refrigerator, Range/Oven,and Dishwasher. Newer Cabinets and Granite Counter Tops. Great Kitchen. Updated Light Fixtures, Plumbing, and Faucets. Separate Living Room, Dining Room Family Room, 2 Car Garage with Extra Storage Large Backyard, Dark Cherry Wood Cabinets, Beautiful New 18 inch Tile Floors Throughout- Low Maintenance Landscaping. Wood Burning Fireplace. Washer and Dryer IncludedClean and Ready for Occupancy