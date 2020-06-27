All apartments in Scottsdale
6733 E 3RD Street

6733 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

6733 East 3rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Southwest Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
**Backyard POOL** Pool Service Included -Old Town Scottsdale 68th Street/Indian School- No Carpeting! 3 LARGE Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms All Newer Appliances Refrigerator, Range/Oven,and Dishwasher. Newer Cabinets and Granite Counter Tops. Great Kitchen. Updated Light Fixtures, Plumbing, and Faucets. Separate Living Room, Dining Room Family Room, 2 Car Garage with Extra Storage Large Backyard, Dark Cherry Wood Cabinets, Beautiful New 18 inch Tile Floors Throughout- Low Maintenance Landscaping. Wood Burning Fireplace. Washer and Dryer IncludedClean and Ready for Occupancy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6733 E 3RD Street have any available units?
6733 E 3RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6733 E 3RD Street have?
Some of 6733 E 3RD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6733 E 3RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
6733 E 3RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6733 E 3RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 6733 E 3RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6733 E 3RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 6733 E 3RD Street offers parking.
Does 6733 E 3RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6733 E 3RD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6733 E 3RD Street have a pool?
Yes, 6733 E 3RD Street has a pool.
Does 6733 E 3RD Street have accessible units?
No, 6733 E 3RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6733 E 3RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6733 E 3RD Street has units with dishwashers.
