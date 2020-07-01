All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 11 2020 at 5:07 AM

6714 E HOLLY Street

6714 East Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

6714 East Holly Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Modern remodel! This 4-bed, 3-bath home features a formal living and dining area with additional space for family. Other designer features include crown molding, frosted glass interior doors, custom lighting, wood look tile floors, and dining fireplace. Customized baths with Carrera marble finishes, LED back lit mirrors and faucets, and a body wash shower. Chefs kitchen with quartz counter tops, stunning back-splash, a 5-burner gas range, soft close cabinets, composite sink and a touch activated faucet. Private backyard with a large covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6714 E HOLLY Street have any available units?
6714 E HOLLY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6714 E HOLLY Street have?
Some of 6714 E HOLLY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6714 E HOLLY Street currently offering any rent specials?
6714 E HOLLY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6714 E HOLLY Street pet-friendly?
No, 6714 E HOLLY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6714 E HOLLY Street offer parking?
No, 6714 E HOLLY Street does not offer parking.
Does 6714 E HOLLY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6714 E HOLLY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6714 E HOLLY Street have a pool?
No, 6714 E HOLLY Street does not have a pool.
Does 6714 E HOLLY Street have accessible units?
No, 6714 E HOLLY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6714 E HOLLY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6714 E HOLLY Street has units with dishwashers.

