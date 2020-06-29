Rent Calculator
6713 East Cheery Lynn Rd - 1
6713 East Cheery Lynn Road
No Longer Available
Location
6713 East Cheery Lynn Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6713 East Cheery Lynn Rd - 1 have any available units?
6713 East Cheery Lynn Rd - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6713 East Cheery Lynn Rd - 1 have?
Some of 6713 East Cheery Lynn Rd - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6713 East Cheery Lynn Rd - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6713 East Cheery Lynn Rd - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6713 East Cheery Lynn Rd - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6713 East Cheery Lynn Rd - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 6713 East Cheery Lynn Rd - 1 offer parking?
No, 6713 East Cheery Lynn Rd - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 6713 East Cheery Lynn Rd - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6713 East Cheery Lynn Rd - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6713 East Cheery Lynn Rd - 1 have a pool?
No, 6713 East Cheery Lynn Rd - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6713 East Cheery Lynn Rd - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6713 East Cheery Lynn Rd - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6713 East Cheery Lynn Rd - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6713 East Cheery Lynn Rd - 1 has units with dishwashers.
