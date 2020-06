Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel business center fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center

You will fall in love with our beautifully renovated single story 4-plex in Holiday Park near Old Town Scottsdale. Complex has been recently renovated inside and out. Located in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is located near shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation, and medical facilities. This two bedroom one bathroom unit has been renovated. It features stainless steel appliances and an in unit washer/dryer for your convenience.