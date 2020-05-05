Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool

6602 E Lewis Ave Available 07/01/20 DROP-DEAD GORGEOUS SCOTTSDALE HOME!! - Don't miss this gorgeous, completely remodeled 4 bedroom , 3 bath home in Scottsdale! Incredible gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite slab counters, even a wine fridge! One of the secondary bedrooms is ensuite! The back yard is an entertainer's paradise, with a huge pool, jacuzzi, large patio! Minutes away from Old Town Scottsdale! Jog on the canal or take your dog to the dog park just around the corner! Hurry to this one!



(RLNE5845410)