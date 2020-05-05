All apartments in Scottsdale
6602 E Lewis Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

6602 E Lewis Ave

6602 East Lewis Avenue · (602) 524-6126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6602 East Lewis Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6602 E Lewis Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1766 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
6602 E Lewis Ave Available 07/01/20 DROP-DEAD GORGEOUS SCOTTSDALE HOME!! - Don't miss this gorgeous, completely remodeled 4 bedroom , 3 bath home in Scottsdale! Incredible gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite slab counters, even a wine fridge! One of the secondary bedrooms is ensuite! The back yard is an entertainer's paradise, with a huge pool, jacuzzi, large patio! Minutes away from Old Town Scottsdale! Jog on the canal or take your dog to the dog park just around the corner! Hurry to this one!

(RLNE5845410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6602 E Lewis Ave have any available units?
6602 E Lewis Ave has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6602 E Lewis Ave have?
Some of 6602 E Lewis Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6602 E Lewis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6602 E Lewis Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6602 E Lewis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6602 E Lewis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6602 E Lewis Ave offer parking?
No, 6602 E Lewis Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6602 E Lewis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6602 E Lewis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6602 E Lewis Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6602 E Lewis Ave has a pool.
Does 6602 E Lewis Ave have accessible units?
No, 6602 E Lewis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6602 E Lewis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6602 E Lewis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
