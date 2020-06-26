6561 E Shooting Star Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

2019 RATES: May-August $3000, Sept- October $3500, utility cap $200. November $4000, December $4500 UNAVAILABLE JANUARY-MAY 2020Tenant pay transfer feeGreat opportunity for a short term seasonal rental in this popular Terravita G & CC. All community amenities are available to tenants with the exception of the golf course. Gourmet Dining, world class fitness center, special interest clubs (hiking book clubs & more) social gatherings, & fitness classes. A large swim and tennis center rounds out your leisure opportunities. This golf course lot has all the features for a great vacation; a spa, built-in barbecue and expansive sunset perfect for late afternoon gatherings. Kitchen with island is open to family, living and dining area only separated by a two way fireplace. NO PETS.