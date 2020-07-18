6550 E OSBORN Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

You won't find another home like this in Scottsdale!! 4 BEDROOMS and an ARIZONA room off the POOL! 3 reg bedrooms + .75 baths in the main house PLUS a 4th bedroom + 3/4 bath with separate entrance (converted garage)! Stunning wood flooring and an updated eat-in kitchen complete with REFRIGERATOR, Built-in microwave, dishwasher & modern cabinets * FULL hall bath * BIG secondary bedrooms * Double doors lead to HUGE enclosed Arizona room with tons of windows & doors that open to the pool and patio area * Perfect for entertaining * Inside washer & gas dryer hook-up * Easy maintenance desert landscaping! Spend your time in the pool or jaunts to Downtown Scottsdale for dinner, theater, museums * Information deemed reliable not guaranteed.