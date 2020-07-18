All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:14 PM

6550 E OSBORN Road

6550 East Osborn Road · (480) 600-2255
Location

6550 East Osborn Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Southwest Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1833 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
You won't find another home like this in Scottsdale!! 4 BEDROOMS and an ARIZONA room off the POOL! 3 reg bedrooms + .75 baths in the main house PLUS a 4th bedroom + 3/4 bath with separate entrance (converted garage)! Stunning wood flooring and an updated eat-in kitchen complete with REFRIGERATOR, Built-in microwave, dishwasher & modern cabinets * FULL hall bath * BIG secondary bedrooms * Double doors lead to HUGE enclosed Arizona room with tons of windows & doors that open to the pool and patio area * Perfect for entertaining * Inside washer & gas dryer hook-up * Easy maintenance desert landscaping! Spend your time in the pool or jaunts to Downtown Scottsdale for dinner, theater, museums * Information deemed reliable not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6550 E OSBORN Road have any available units?
6550 E OSBORN Road has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6550 E OSBORN Road have?
Some of 6550 E OSBORN Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6550 E OSBORN Road currently offering any rent specials?
6550 E OSBORN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6550 E OSBORN Road pet-friendly?
No, 6550 E OSBORN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6550 E OSBORN Road offer parking?
Yes, 6550 E OSBORN Road offers parking.
Does 6550 E OSBORN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6550 E OSBORN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6550 E OSBORN Road have a pool?
Yes, 6550 E OSBORN Road has a pool.
Does 6550 E OSBORN Road have accessible units?
No, 6550 E OSBORN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6550 E OSBORN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6550 E OSBORN Road has units with dishwashers.
