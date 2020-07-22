Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:25 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road
6514 East Mountain View Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6514 East Mountain View Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
pool
A beautiful and charming house in quite Paradise Valley neighborhood. Large and professional kitchen, open to the family room. Split floor plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have any available units?
6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have?
Some of 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road currently offering any rent specials?
6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road pet-friendly?
No, 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road offer parking?
No, 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not offer parking.
Does 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have a pool?
Yes, 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road has a pool.
Does 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have accessible units?
No, 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Similar Pages
Scottsdale 1 Bedroom Apartments
Scottsdale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Scottsdale Apartments with Pools
Scottsdale Pet Friendly Apartments
Scottsdale Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Scottsdale
Dc Ranch
Scottsdale Ranch
Airpark
Paseo Village
Scottsdale Shadows
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College