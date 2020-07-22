All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 27 2020

6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road

6514 East Mountain View Road · No Longer Available
Location

6514 East Mountain View Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
pool
A beautiful and charming house in quite Paradise Valley neighborhood. Large and professional kitchen, open to the family room. Split floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have any available units?
6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have?
Some of 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road currently offering any rent specials?
6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road pet-friendly?
No, 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road offer parking?
No, 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not offer parking.
Does 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have a pool?
Yes, 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road has a pool.
Does 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have accessible units?
No, 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6514 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road has units with dishwashers.
