Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

6480 N. 82nd St #1137

6480 North 82nd Street · (480) 308-0092
Location

6480 North 82nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6480 N. 82nd St #1137 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
**PERFECT LOCATION - 2br/2ba CONDO (MCDONALD & 82ND) - Perfect Location! Perfect Unit! Very open two bedroom, two bathroom, great room set up with Porcelain tile floors through-out. Eat in kitchen, Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Private Courtyard/Patio.

Located off McDonald and 82nd Street. Excellent location in complex!! Spectacular pool area and pool. Convenient Central Scottsdale Location - close to shopping, schools and easy access to the Loop 101. Walking distance to all the new restaurants.

Amenities: Eat in kitchen, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Community pool, Covered Parking, bedrooms great size, lots of closet space, Large Private Patio.

Total Month Cost: Rent/Tax/Admin/HVAC - $1,326.25

Please contact Premier Business Investments at 480-308-0093 to schedule a showing.

Serious Inquiries Only. Lease Requirements - 12 month contract, 1 month refundable deposit, references, and credit check.

Location: SCOTTSDALE

(RLNE5855153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6480 N. 82nd St #1137 have any available units?
6480 N. 82nd St #1137 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6480 N. 82nd St #1137 have?
Some of 6480 N. 82nd St #1137's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6480 N. 82nd St #1137 currently offering any rent specials?
6480 N. 82nd St #1137 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6480 N. 82nd St #1137 pet-friendly?
No, 6480 N. 82nd St #1137 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6480 N. 82nd St #1137 offer parking?
Yes, 6480 N. 82nd St #1137 does offer parking.
Does 6480 N. 82nd St #1137 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6480 N. 82nd St #1137 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6480 N. 82nd St #1137 have a pool?
Yes, 6480 N. 82nd St #1137 has a pool.
Does 6480 N. 82nd St #1137 have accessible units?
No, 6480 N. 82nd St #1137 does not have accessible units.
Does 6480 N. 82nd St #1137 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6480 N. 82nd St #1137 has units with dishwashers.
