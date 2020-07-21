6177 N GRANITE REEF Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool

RARE 3 BEDROOM END UNIT NEWLY CARPETED AND PAINTED CLEAN AS A WHISTLE WASHER DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED ALL BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS DINING ROOM LIVING ROOM COMBO PLUS LARGE FAMILY ROOM WELL KEPT GREEN COMPLEX WITH PLAYGROUND AND COMMUNITY POOL AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY