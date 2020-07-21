All apartments in Scottsdale
6177 N GRANITE REEF Road

6177 North Granite Reef Road · No Longer Available
Location

6177 North Granite Reef Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
RARE 3 BEDROOM END UNIT NEWLY CARPETED AND PAINTED CLEAN AS A WHISTLE WASHER DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED ALL BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS DINING ROOM LIVING ROOM COMBO PLUS LARGE FAMILY ROOM WELL KEPT GREEN COMPLEX WITH PLAYGROUND AND COMMUNITY POOL AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

