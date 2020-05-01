6005 E Sonoran Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immaculate and incredible nearly 3700 square foot home with 5 large bedrooms! Huge lot with mountain views! Large formal living room, dining room, and family room. Massive kitchen with breakfast nook! One bedroom or den downstairs. 4 bedroom up with massive master bedroom, dual vanities, separate tub and shower. Nice mountain views, great covered patio, close to top schools. Rental includes washer, dryer, and refrigerator! Pets upon owner approval. Landlord will pay for the landscaping. Come check it out and move right in!