All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 6005 E Sonoran Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6005 E Sonoran Trail
Last updated May 25 2020 at 12:03 PM

6005 E Sonoran Trail

6005 East Sonoran Trail · (480) 756-9922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6005 East Sonoran Trail, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
La Buena Vida Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,690

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3661 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculate and incredible nearly 3700 square foot home with 5 large bedrooms! Huge lot with mountain views! Large formal living room, dining room, and family room. Massive kitchen with breakfast nook! One bedroom or den downstairs. 4 bedroom up with massive master bedroom, dual vanities, separate tub and shower. Nice mountain views, great covered patio, close to top schools. Rental includes washer, dryer, and refrigerator! Pets upon owner approval. Landlord will pay for the landscaping. Come check it out and move right in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6005 E Sonoran Trail have any available units?
6005 E Sonoran Trail has a unit available for $2,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6005 E Sonoran Trail have?
Some of 6005 E Sonoran Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6005 E Sonoran Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6005 E Sonoran Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6005 E Sonoran Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6005 E Sonoran Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6005 E Sonoran Trail offer parking?
No, 6005 E Sonoran Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6005 E Sonoran Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6005 E Sonoran Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6005 E Sonoran Trail have a pool?
No, 6005 E Sonoran Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6005 E Sonoran Trail have accessible units?
No, 6005 E Sonoran Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6005 E Sonoran Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6005 E Sonoran Trail has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6005 E Sonoran Trail?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Centerra
11100 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity