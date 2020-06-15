All apartments in Scottsdale
5995 N 78TH Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:52 AM

5995 N 78TH Street

5995 North 78th Street · (602) 942-4200
Location

5995 North 78th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2041 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
Live The Bella Vita Lifestyle. BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED CONDO. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC, CABLE and INTERNET. On-site gym, 2 pools, hot tub, open spaces and the Green Belt is just outside your front door. BEST LOCATION IN THE COMPLEX... Beautiful interior unit with 2 beds 2 baths featuring a designer kitchen with upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Bathrooms have granite counters. Custom two-tone paint. RENT INCLUDES ONCE A MONTH MAID SERVICE. Bella Vita is located just minutes from Old Town Scottsdale galleries, dining, nightlife & shopping. Close to Scottsdale Fashion Square, 5th Avenue Shops and the Scottsdale Water Front. Walking and biking trails take you along Chaparral Lake and across the street is a beautiful dog park! Small dog with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5995 N 78TH Street have any available units?
5995 N 78TH Street has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5995 N 78TH Street have?
Some of 5995 N 78TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5995 N 78TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5995 N 78TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5995 N 78TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5995 N 78TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 5995 N 78TH Street offer parking?
No, 5995 N 78TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 5995 N 78TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5995 N 78TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5995 N 78TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 5995 N 78TH Street has a pool.
Does 5995 N 78TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5995 N 78TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5995 N 78TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5995 N 78TH Street has units with dishwashers.
