5995 N 78TH Street

Amenities
Live The Bella Vita Lifestyle. BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED CONDO. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC, CABLE and INTERNET. On-site gym, 2 pools, hot tub, open spaces and the Green Belt is just outside your front door. BEST LOCATION IN THE COMPLEX... Beautiful interior unit with 2 beds 2 baths featuring a designer kitchen with upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Bathrooms have granite counters. Custom two-tone paint. RENT INCLUDES ONCE A MONTH MAID SERVICE. Bella Vita is located just minutes from Old Town Scottsdale galleries, dining, nightlife & shopping. Close to Scottsdale Fashion Square, 5th Avenue Shops and the Scottsdale Water Front. Walking and biking trails take you along Chaparral Lake and across the street is a beautiful dog park! Small dog with owner approval.