5995 N 78TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool hot tub internet access

Live The Bella Vita Lifestyle. BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED CONDO. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC, CABLE and INTERNET. On-site gym, 2 pools, hot tub, open spaces and the Green Belt is just outside your front door. BEST LOCATION IN THE COMPLEX... Beautiful interior unit with 2 beds 2 baths featuring a designer kitchen with upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Bathrooms have granite counters. Custom two-tone paint. RENT INCLUDES ONCE A MONTH MAID SERVICE. Bella Vita is located just minutes from Old Town Scottsdale galleries, dining, nightlife & shopping. Close to Scottsdale Fashion Square, 5th Avenue Shops and the Scottsdale Water Front. Walking and biking trails take you along Chaparral Lake and across the street is a beautiful dog park! Small dog with owner approval.