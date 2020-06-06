5902 E EDGEMONT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Available only for a one year lease. Built by D.D. Castleberry in 1962. This gem has been meticulously cared for by the current owner since 1992. The 3,107 sq ft home is charming and inviting from the moment you arrive, with a mature, desert landscaped front yard, Arizona flagstone pathway and seating area to enjoy the neighborhood and views. This beauty has a north/south exposure and is surrounded by several mountains, Camelback to the north and Papago Buttes to the south. The entryway opens into a light, bright, formal living space, and the floorplan has grown with the love of the owners. Every window has optimum viewing of the gardens that surround the home. Seller would consider sale as well, please contact listing agent.