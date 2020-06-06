All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
5902 E EDGEMONT Avenue
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:04 AM

5902 E EDGEMONT Avenue

5902 East Edgemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5902 East Edgemont Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Sherwood Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available only for a one year lease. Built by D.D. Castleberry in 1962. This gem has been meticulously cared for by the current owner since 1992. The 3,107 sq ft home is charming and inviting from the moment you arrive, with a mature, desert landscaped front yard, Arizona flagstone pathway and seating area to enjoy the neighborhood and views. This beauty has a north/south exposure and is surrounded by several mountains, Camelback to the north and Papago Buttes to the south. The entryway opens into a light, bright, formal living space, and the floorplan has grown with the love of the owners. Every window has optimum viewing of the gardens that surround the home. Seller would consider sale as well, please contact listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5902 E EDGEMONT Avenue have any available units?
5902 E EDGEMONT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5902 E EDGEMONT Avenue have?
Some of 5902 E EDGEMONT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5902 E EDGEMONT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5902 E EDGEMONT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5902 E EDGEMONT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5902 E EDGEMONT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5902 E EDGEMONT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5902 E EDGEMONT Avenue offers parking.
Does 5902 E EDGEMONT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5902 E EDGEMONT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5902 E EDGEMONT Avenue have a pool?
No, 5902 E EDGEMONT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5902 E EDGEMONT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5902 E EDGEMONT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5902 E EDGEMONT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5902 E EDGEMONT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
