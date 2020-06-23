Rent Calculator
5676 N SCOTTSDALE Road
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:37 AM
1 of 5
5676 N SCOTTSDALE Road
5676 North Scottsdale Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
5676 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85253
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unbeatable Scottsdale location! Vintage charm throughout this classic single level townhome. 2bedrooms/2baths in main house; 1bed/1bath guest quarters.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Does 5676 N SCOTTSDALE Road have any available units?
5676 N SCOTTSDALE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5676 N SCOTTSDALE Road have?
Some of 5676 N SCOTTSDALE Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5676 N SCOTTSDALE Road currently offering any rent specials?
5676 N SCOTTSDALE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5676 N SCOTTSDALE Road pet-friendly?
No, 5676 N SCOTTSDALE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 5676 N SCOTTSDALE Road offer parking?
Yes, 5676 N SCOTTSDALE Road does offer parking.
Does 5676 N SCOTTSDALE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5676 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5676 N SCOTTSDALE Road have a pool?
No, 5676 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not have a pool.
Does 5676 N SCOTTSDALE Road have accessible units?
No, 5676 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5676 N SCOTTSDALE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5676 N SCOTTSDALE Road has units with dishwashers.
