Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 5605 N 78th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
5605 N 78th Way
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:14 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5605 N 78th Way
5605 North 78th Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5605 North 78th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Showing Instructions (Please call owner) 480-223-7428Monthly Housekeeping (optional for additional cost)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5605 N 78th Way have any available units?
5605 N 78th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5605 N 78th Way have?
Some of 5605 N 78th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5605 N 78th Way currently offering any rent specials?
5605 N 78th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5605 N 78th Way pet-friendly?
No, 5605 N 78th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 5605 N 78th Way offer parking?
Yes, 5605 N 78th Way offers parking.
Does 5605 N 78th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5605 N 78th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5605 N 78th Way have a pool?
No, 5605 N 78th Way does not have a pool.
Does 5605 N 78th Way have accessible units?
No, 5605 N 78th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5605 N 78th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5605 N 78th Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Similar Pages
Scottsdale 1 Bedroom Apartments
Scottsdale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Scottsdale Apartments with Pools
Scottsdale Pet Friendly Apartments
Scottsdale Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Scottsdale
Dc Ranch
Scottsdale Ranch
Airpark
Paseo Village
Scottsdale Shadows
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College