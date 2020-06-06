5519 N 71st Pl

Amenities

granite counters dogs allowed fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH!!! THIS TURNKEY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM, 1.75 BATH TOWN HOME IN ONE OF THE BEST LOCATIONS! ALL SINGLE LEVEL VAULTED BLEACHED WOOD CEILINGS, NEUTRAL TILE, GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERS, AND COZY FIREPLACE IN THE FAMILY ROOM. *** LOW SEASON MONTHLY RATES $1,500 **** CAN BE UNFURNISHED***

Short Term



No Cats! A dog ( 1 maximum ) requires owner's approval!12/1/13-3/31/14 Occupied! Just bring your toothbrush!!! This turnkey furnished 2 bedroom/1.75 bath townhome in one of the best locations! All single level-vaulted bleached wood ceilings, neutral tile, granite kitchen counters and cozy fireplace in the family room.**Can be unfurnished**Short Term Monthly Rate $2,500, Long Term Monthly Rate $1,500**There will be a one-time admin fee of $150 for all new tenants**Video tour is available** www.youtube.com/watch?v=TzpQio9G0og