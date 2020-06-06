All apartments in Scottsdale
5519 N 71st Pl
5519 N 71st Pl

5519 North 71st Place · (480) 423-1233
Location

5519 North 71st Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH!!! THIS TURNKEY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM, 1.75 BATH TOWN HOME IN ONE OF THE BEST LOCATIONS! ALL SINGLE LEVEL VAULTED BLEACHED WOOD CEILINGS, NEUTRAL TILE, GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERS, AND COZY FIREPLACE IN THE FAMILY ROOM. *** LOW SEASON MONTHLY RATES $1,500 **** CAN BE UNFURNISHED***
Short Term

No Cats! A dog ( 1 maximum ) requires owner&#39;s approval!12/1/13-3/31/14 Occupied! Just bring your toothbrush!!! This turnkey furnished 2 bedroom/1.75 bath townhome in one of the best locations! All single level-vaulted bleached wood ceilings, neutral tile, granite kitchen counters and cozy fireplace in the family room.**Can be unfurnished**Short Term Monthly Rate $2,500, Long Term Monthly Rate $1,500**There will be a one-time admin fee of $150 for all new tenants**Video tour is available** www.youtube.com/watch?v=TzpQio9G0og

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5519 N 71st Pl have any available units?
5519 N 71st Pl has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5519 N 71st Pl have?
Some of 5519 N 71st Pl's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5519 N 71st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5519 N 71st Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5519 N 71st Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5519 N 71st Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5519 N 71st Pl offer parking?
No, 5519 N 71st Pl does not offer parking.
Does 5519 N 71st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5519 N 71st Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5519 N 71st Pl have a pool?
No, 5519 N 71st Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5519 N 71st Pl have accessible units?
No, 5519 N 71st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5519 N 71st Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5519 N 71st Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
