Scottsdale, AZ
525 North Miller Rd Unit #140
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

525 North Miller Rd Unit #140

525 N Miller Rd · No Longer Available
Location

525 N Miller Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
525 North Miller Rd Unit #140 Available 05/04/20 AVAILABLE 5/4/2020!!! - 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in a great gated community. This property has an open layout, lots of storage and an attached 1 car garage!! Superb location-just minutes from loops 101 & 202, ASU, Sky Harbor and Old Town Scottsdale. Close to shopping, dining and nightlife. NO PETS!!!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE5629146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 North Miller Rd Unit #140 have any available units?
525 North Miller Rd Unit #140 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 525 North Miller Rd Unit #140 currently offering any rent specials?
525 North Miller Rd Unit #140 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 North Miller Rd Unit #140 pet-friendly?
No, 525 North Miller Rd Unit #140 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 525 North Miller Rd Unit #140 offer parking?
Yes, 525 North Miller Rd Unit #140 offers parking.
Does 525 North Miller Rd Unit #140 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 North Miller Rd Unit #140 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 North Miller Rd Unit #140 have a pool?
No, 525 North Miller Rd Unit #140 does not have a pool.
Does 525 North Miller Rd Unit #140 have accessible units?
No, 525 North Miller Rd Unit #140 does not have accessible units.
Does 525 North Miller Rd Unit #140 have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 North Miller Rd Unit #140 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 North Miller Rd Unit #140 have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 North Miller Rd Unit #140 does not have units with air conditioning.

