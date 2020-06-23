4924 N 73RD Street

Amenities

This is the BEST deal available in this PRIME South Scottsdale location - walk out your front door and in 15 minutes or less you can find shopping, movies, restaurants and more at Fashion Square Mall, walk the Scottsdale Arts District or the Entertainment District and even reach grocery stores! This recently renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bath first floor unit is clean, well-kept and move-in ready today! Marble countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, indoor stacked washer & dryer and no carpet make for low-maintenance living. No stairs to deal with, no landscaping or pool to maintain, no long walk from the parking lot! Come check this one out today! Washer & Dryer included IN unit. *No pets allowed per HOA regulation*