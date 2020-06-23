All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:59 AM

4924 N 73RD Street

4924 North 73rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4924 North 73rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This is the BEST deal available in this PRIME South Scottsdale location - walk out your front door and in 15 minutes or less you can find shopping, movies, restaurants and more at Fashion Square Mall, walk the Scottsdale Arts District or the Entertainment District and even reach grocery stores! This recently renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bath first floor unit is clean, well-kept and move-in ready today! Marble countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, indoor stacked washer & dryer and no carpet make for low-maintenance living. No stairs to deal with, no landscaping or pool to maintain, no long walk from the parking lot! Come check this one out today! Washer & Dryer included IN unit. *No pets allowed per HOA regulation*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4924 N 73RD Street have any available units?
4924 N 73RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4924 N 73RD Street have?
Some of 4924 N 73RD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4924 N 73RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
4924 N 73RD Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4924 N 73RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 4924 N 73RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4924 N 73RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 4924 N 73RD Street does offer parking.
Does 4924 N 73RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4924 N 73RD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4924 N 73RD Street have a pool?
Yes, 4924 N 73RD Street has a pool.
Does 4924 N 73RD Street have accessible units?
No, 4924 N 73RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4924 N 73RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4924 N 73RD Street has units with dishwashers.
