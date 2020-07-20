Rent Calculator
4704 N 83RD Street
Last updated August 1 2019 at 6:43 PM
4704 N 83RD Street
4704 North 83rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4704 North 83rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
What a lovely rental ready April 30 - October 31st. This house is fully remodeled, fully furnished and ready to live in short term:)Renting November is a possibility at a higher rate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4704 N 83RD Street have any available units?
4704 N 83RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4704 N 83RD Street have?
Some of 4704 N 83RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 4704 N 83RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
4704 N 83RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 N 83RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 4704 N 83RD Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 4704 N 83RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 4704 N 83RD Street offers parking.
Does 4704 N 83RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4704 N 83RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 N 83RD Street have a pool?
No, 4704 N 83RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 4704 N 83RD Street have accessible units?
No, 4704 N 83RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 N 83RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4704 N 83RD Street has units with dishwashers.
