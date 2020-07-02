Rent Calculator
Scottsdale, AZ
/
4645 N 73RD Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:38 AM
4645 N 73RD Street
4645 North 73rd Street
No Longer Available
4645 North 73rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom unit walking distance to OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE. Nice white shaker cabinets with granite and new appliances.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 4645 N 73RD Street have any available units?
4645 N 73RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4645 N 73RD Street have?
Some of 4645 N 73RD Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4645 N 73RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
4645 N 73RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4645 N 73RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 4645 N 73RD Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 4645 N 73RD Street offer parking?
No, 4645 N 73RD Street does not offer parking.
Does 4645 N 73RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4645 N 73RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4645 N 73RD Street have a pool?
No, 4645 N 73RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 4645 N 73RD Street have accessible units?
No, 4645 N 73RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4645 N 73RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4645 N 73RD Street has units with dishwashers.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
