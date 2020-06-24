All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 24 2019 at 8:43 AM

4600 68th

4600 N 68th St · No Longer Available
Location

4600 N 68th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Great location, Fully furnished two bedroom, two bathrooms, walk to everything, shopping, Fashion Sq Mall, restaurants, Old Town, etc good complex with heated pool, club house, workout area, Summer at 1,250 or short term winter months 2,300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 68th have any available units?
4600 68th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4600 68th have?
Some of 4600 68th's amenities include gym, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 68th currently offering any rent specials?
4600 68th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 68th pet-friendly?
No, 4600 68th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4600 68th offer parking?
No, 4600 68th does not offer parking.
Does 4600 68th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4600 68th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 68th have a pool?
Yes, 4600 68th has a pool.
Does 4600 68th have accessible units?
No, 4600 68th does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 68th have units with dishwashers?
No, 4600 68th does not have units with dishwashers.
