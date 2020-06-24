Great location, Fully furnished two bedroom, two bathrooms, walk to everything, shopping, Fashion Sq Mall, restaurants, Old Town, etc good complex with heated pool, club house, workout area, Summer at 1,250 or short term winter months 2,300
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4600 68th have any available units?
4600 68th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4600 68th have?
Some of 4600 68th's amenities include gym, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 68th currently offering any rent specials?
4600 68th is not currently offering any rent specials.