4283 81st Street

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool media room tennis court

FOR SALE $205k (Not Currently For Rent) Pride of ownership & good taste throughout! Move-in perfect 2-story town-home has been well cared for and was updated with attention to detail. Full Bath? upstairs? with remodeled subway tile surrounding tub?.? Powder R?oom? on 1st floor. Sharp looking kitchen with granite tile counter tops looks into spacious living room? with dining table to the side.?? ? ?Walk-in pantry with shelves?. Updated ceiling fans and light fixtures. Large ??p?rivate? ?enclosed patio with brick pavers and laundry room?. ? Assigned, covered parking spot just a few steps from your patio gate.



Near charming Old Town?? and a block east of the tennis courts at Indian School Park. Enjoy being close to restaurants, parks?,? theaters,? ?shopping, grocery stores, Drs offices, ?& ?hospitals? with ?close freeway access. S???afe??? quiet complex with a community pool and on-site handyman?!