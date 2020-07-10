All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:21 AM

4283 81st Street

4283 North 81st Street · No Longer Available
Location

4283 North 81st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
FOR SALE $205k (Not Currently For Rent) Pride of ownership & good taste throughout! Move-in perfect 2-story town-home has been well cared for and was updated with attention to detail. Full Bath? upstairs? with remodeled subway tile surrounding tub?.? Powder R?oom? on 1st floor. Sharp looking kitchen with granite tile counter tops looks into spacious living room? with dining table to the side.?? ? ?Walk-in pantry with shelves?. Updated ceiling fans and light fixtures. Large ??p?rivate? ?enclosed patio with brick pavers and laundry room?. ? Assigned, covered parking spot just a few steps from your patio gate.

Near charming Old Town?? and a block east of the tennis courts at Indian School Park. Enjoy being close to restaurants, parks?,? theaters,? ?shopping, grocery stores, Drs offices, ?& ?hospitals? with ?close freeway access. S???afe??? quiet complex with a community pool and on-site handyman?!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4283 81st Street have any available units?
4283 81st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4283 81st Street have?
Some of 4283 81st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4283 81st Street currently offering any rent specials?
4283 81st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4283 81st Street pet-friendly?
No, 4283 81st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4283 81st Street offer parking?
Yes, 4283 81st Street offers parking.
Does 4283 81st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4283 81st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4283 81st Street have a pool?
Yes, 4283 81st Street has a pool.
Does 4283 81st Street have accessible units?
No, 4283 81st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4283 81st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4283 81st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

