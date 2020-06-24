Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning hot tub sauna

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly sauna

4251 N. 79th St. Available 03/01/19 Don't miss this fantastic rental - Cozy and Charming describes this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Scottsdale. Upgraded kitchen counter tops, great storage and 2 atrium plant areas. If you are looking for the perfect getaway this is it, close to 101, spring training stadiums and shopping. If that was not enough, come relax by the community pool and spa, read a book, relax in the sauna or play a fun game of pool and ping pong!



Terms:

Pet fee with lessor approval

Renters Insurance required

4% tax and processing fee in addition to rent

$20.00 hvac filter delivery fee monthly

$150 Admin fee paid upon move in.



