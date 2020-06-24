All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4251 N. 79th St.

4251 N 79th St · No Longer Available
Location

4251 N 79th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
4251 N. 79th St. Available 03/01/19 Don't miss this fantastic rental - Cozy and Charming describes this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Scottsdale. Upgraded kitchen counter tops, great storage and 2 atrium plant areas. If you are looking for the perfect getaway this is it, close to 101, spring training stadiums and shopping. If that was not enough, come relax by the community pool and spa, read a book, relax in the sauna or play a fun game of pool and ping pong!

Terms:
Pet fee with lessor approval
Renters Insurance required
4% tax and processing fee in addition to rent
$20.00 hvac filter delivery fee monthly
$150 Admin fee paid upon move in.

(RLNE1914258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4251 N. 79th St. have any available units?
4251 N. 79th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4251 N. 79th St. have?
Some of 4251 N. 79th St.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4251 N. 79th St. currently offering any rent specials?
4251 N. 79th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4251 N. 79th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4251 N. 79th St. is pet friendly.
Does 4251 N. 79th St. offer parking?
No, 4251 N. 79th St. does not offer parking.
Does 4251 N. 79th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4251 N. 79th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4251 N. 79th St. have a pool?
Yes, 4251 N. 79th St. has a pool.
Does 4251 N. 79th St. have accessible units?
No, 4251 N. 79th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4251 N. 79th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4251 N. 79th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
