Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
4217 N 81ST Street N
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:50 PM

4217 N 81ST Street N

4217 North 81st Street · No Longer Available
Location

4217 North 81st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Remolded Townhouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 N 81ST Street N have any available units?
4217 N 81ST Street N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4217 N 81ST Street N have?
Some of 4217 N 81ST Street N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4217 N 81ST Street N currently offering any rent specials?
4217 N 81ST Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 N 81ST Street N pet-friendly?
No, 4217 N 81ST Street N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4217 N 81ST Street N offer parking?
No, 4217 N 81ST Street N does not offer parking.
Does 4217 N 81ST Street N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4217 N 81ST Street N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 N 81ST Street N have a pool?
Yes, 4217 N 81ST Street N has a pool.
Does 4217 N 81ST Street N have accessible units?
No, 4217 N 81ST Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 N 81ST Street N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4217 N 81ST Street N has units with dishwashers.
