4217 N 81ST Street N
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:50 PM
4217 N 81ST Street N
4217 North 81st Street
No Longer Available
Location
4217 North 81st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Remolded Townhouse
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4217 N 81ST Street N have any available units?
4217 N 81ST Street N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4217 N 81ST Street N have?
Some of 4217 N 81ST Street N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4217 N 81ST Street N currently offering any rent specials?
4217 N 81ST Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 N 81ST Street N pet-friendly?
No, 4217 N 81ST Street N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 4217 N 81ST Street N offer parking?
No, 4217 N 81ST Street N does not offer parking.
Does 4217 N 81ST Street N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4217 N 81ST Street N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 N 81ST Street N have a pool?
Yes, 4217 N 81ST Street N has a pool.
Does 4217 N 81ST Street N have accessible units?
No, 4217 N 81ST Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 N 81ST Street N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4217 N 81ST Street N has units with dishwashers.
