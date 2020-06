Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome to The Palladium at Civic Center Scottsdale! Looking for a short term stay, a home office, a home away from home? Look no further. This convenient apartment has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and offers a spacious open layout. Features include quartz countertops and assigned garage parking with convenient access to your home. AVAILABLE FURNISHED WITH UTILITIES - Take advantage of Covid 19 pricing and move in ASAP for the low rate of 2300 a month (which includes utilities)