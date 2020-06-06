All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 4022 N PARKWAY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
4022 N PARKWAY Avenue
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM

4022 N PARKWAY Avenue

4022 North Parkway Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4022 North Parkway Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nice Scottsdale Townhouse Condominium available; walk to Old Town Scottsdale, be close to all the Old Town nightlife; includes HOA paid pool, convenient. Available 10/15/2019...Total Rent: $1200+ 1.75% rental tax ($21.00) = $1,221.00/mon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4022 N PARKWAY Avenue have any available units?
4022 N PARKWAY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4022 N PARKWAY Avenue have?
Some of 4022 N PARKWAY Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4022 N PARKWAY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4022 N PARKWAY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4022 N PARKWAY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4022 N PARKWAY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4022 N PARKWAY Avenue offer parking?
No, 4022 N PARKWAY Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4022 N PARKWAY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4022 N PARKWAY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4022 N PARKWAY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4022 N PARKWAY Avenue has a pool.
Does 4022 N PARKWAY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4022 N PARKWAY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4022 N PARKWAY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4022 N PARKWAY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsScottsdale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Apartments
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College