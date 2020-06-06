4022 N PARKWAY Avenue

Nice Scottsdale Townhouse Condominium available; walk to Old Town Scottsdale, be close to all the Old Town nightlife; includes HOA paid pool, convenient. Available 10/15/2019...Total Rent: $1200+ 1.75% rental tax ($21.00) = $1,221.00/mon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
