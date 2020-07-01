All apartments in Scottsdale
37428 N 97TH Way
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:43 AM

37428 N 97TH Way

37428 North 97th Way · No Longer Available
Location

37428 North 97th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Mirabel Village

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Popular Cachet home in Mirabel Village. Large private lot with mountain views and pool. 4 car garage. Lots of natural light . Guest house with private entrance from courtyard. Large kitchen island and All new appliances in the kitchen . Freshly painted and ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37428 N 97TH Way have any available units?
37428 N 97TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 37428 N 97TH Way have?
Some of 37428 N 97TH Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37428 N 97TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
37428 N 97TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37428 N 97TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 37428 N 97TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 37428 N 97TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 37428 N 97TH Way offers parking.
Does 37428 N 97TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37428 N 97TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37428 N 97TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 37428 N 97TH Way has a pool.
Does 37428 N 97TH Way have accessible units?
No, 37428 N 97TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 37428 N 97TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37428 N 97TH Way has units with dishwashers.
