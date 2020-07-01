37428 N 97TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Popular Cachet home in Mirabel Village. Large private lot with mountain views and pool. 4 car garage. Lots of natural light . Guest house with private entrance from courtyard. Large kitchen island and All new appliances in the kitchen . Freshly painted and ready for move in.