37428 North 97th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85262 Mirabel Village
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
courtyard
Popular Cachet home in Mirabel Village. Large private lot with mountain views and pool. 4 car garage. Lots of natural light . Guest house with private entrance from courtyard. Large kitchen island and All new appliances in the kitchen . Freshly painted and ready for move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 37428 N 97TH Way have any available units?
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
What amenities does 37428 N 97TH Way have?
Is 37428 N 97TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
