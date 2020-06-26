All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:03 AM

3652 N 70TH Street

3652 North 70th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3652 North 70th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
No Application Fees! Location Location Location..... Located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan with a balcony that overlooks the pool. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3652 N 70TH Street have any available units?
3652 N 70TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3652 N 70TH Street have?
Some of 3652 N 70TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3652 N 70TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3652 N 70TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3652 N 70TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 3652 N 70TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 3652 N 70TH Street offer parking?
No, 3652 N 70TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 3652 N 70TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3652 N 70TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3652 N 70TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 3652 N 70TH Street has a pool.
Does 3652 N 70TH Street have accessible units?
No, 3652 N 70TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3652 N 70TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3652 N 70TH Street has units with dishwashers.

