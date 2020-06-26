3652 N 70TH Street

3652 North 70th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Downtown Scottsdale
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
No Application Fees! Location Location Location..... Located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan with a balcony that overlooks the pool. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
