3652 N 70TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

No Application Fees! Location Location Location..... Located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan with a balcony that overlooks the pool. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included.