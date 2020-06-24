Rent Calculator
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
32427 N 71ST Way
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:23 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
32427 N 71ST Way
32427 North 71st Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
32427 North 71st Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Great value in this furnished vacation rental. Also for sale MLS # 5757651 ***Looking for interim summer tenants while home is for sale. 60 day notice to vacate.***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 32427 N 71ST Way have any available units?
32427 N 71ST Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 32427 N 71ST Way have?
Some of 32427 N 71ST Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 32427 N 71ST Way currently offering any rent specials?
32427 N 71ST Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32427 N 71ST Way pet-friendly?
No, 32427 N 71ST Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 32427 N 71ST Way offer parking?
Yes, 32427 N 71ST Way offers parking.
Does 32427 N 71ST Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32427 N 71ST Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32427 N 71ST Way have a pool?
No, 32427 N 71ST Way does not have a pool.
Does 32427 N 71ST Way have accessible units?
No, 32427 N 71ST Way does not have accessible units.
Does 32427 N 71ST Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32427 N 71ST Way has units with dishwashers.
