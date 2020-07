Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This spacious unit offers stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and multiple private balconies. Open living concept with large kitchen which opens to the family room and dining area. It also features a private yard, two large master suites and a 3rd en-suite bedroom located on the ground level. Luxurious living in one of the Valley's most desirable areas.