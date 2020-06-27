3213 N 63RD Street

3213 North 63rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Arcadia
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Come see this amazing home for lease. Completely updated and furnished/not furnished to move in. Huge backyard with a pool. Located in a desirable neighborhood close to old town Scottsdale and a great school distict.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
