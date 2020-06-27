3213 N 63RD Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Come see this amazing home for lease. Completely updated and furnished/not furnished to move in. Huge backyard with a pool. Located in a desirable neighborhood close to old town Scottsdale and a great school distict.