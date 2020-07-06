Rent Calculator
Last updated October 9 2019 at 8:37 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3123 N 83rd Place
3123 North 83rd Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3123 North 83rd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
NEW CARPET, NEW STOVE, FRESHLY PAINTED AND MOVE IN READY!!!!!CLEAN, OPEN & BRIGHT! GREAT HOME IN THE HEART OF SCOTTSDALE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3123 N 83rd Place have any available units?
3123 N 83rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3123 N 83rd Place have?
Some of 3123 N 83rd Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3123 N 83rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
3123 N 83rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3123 N 83rd Place pet-friendly?
No, 3123 N 83rd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 3123 N 83rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 3123 N 83rd Place offers parking.
Does 3123 N 83rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3123 N 83rd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3123 N 83rd Place have a pool?
No, 3123 N 83rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 3123 N 83rd Place have accessible units?
No, 3123 N 83rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3123 N 83rd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3123 N 83rd Place has units with dishwashers.
