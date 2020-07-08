3119 N 80TH Place

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

REMODELED LIKE NEW! This Scottsdale home is CLASSY, ROOMY, BRIGHT & HIP. featuring WOOD-LOOK ceramic tile, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, JEWEL-LIKE GRANITE in kitchen and baths. BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED MASTER BATH & TASTEFULLY TILED WALK-IN shower. LARGE RESORT LIKE backyard with Sparkling pool. PRIVATE corner lot LOCATED close to Old town Scottsdale's Restaurant, Bars, Shopping and entertainment district. Close to (Event packed) Scottsdale Civic Center, San Francisco Giant's Spring Training and Fashion Square Mall.