All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 3114 66th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
3114 66th Street
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:47 AM

3114 66th Street

3114 North 66th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3114 North 66th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
1.3 miles from OldTown Scottdale nightlife and Stadium!!!! Pet friendly 1 Bedroom/1 bath unit is 600 SQ.FT with private enclosed backyard. All on 1 level, no stairs to climb!! See Another unit listing in same complex RIGHT NEXT Door to you! inquire if 3 months out for open dates.
Fully outfitted kitchen.

Queen size sofa bed sleeps 2 additional people. Fully furnished and cable, fast WIFI and 55 Roku Smart TV in the living room and Roku Tv in the bedroom! Netflix and Hulu signed in. Dedicated Parking!

The space
This apartment is 1 of 2 near all the nightlife and activities Scottsdale has to offer! Casnio, festivals, Fabulous Restraunts, and close to all major freeway accesses.

Bathroom- Hairdryer, Ironing board, iron, towels, shampoo/conditioner, body wash.

Bedroom-Roku TV, Wood Hangers
12 memory foam mattress.
For the furry friends- Food bowls and dog bed provided.

Kitchen fully stocked- Cookware, dishes, and service up to 6 settings, coffee maker&coffee pods, cookie sheets, blender, serving bowls w/lids for kitchen storage. New Gas Stove. Ziplock bags, foil, basic spices: salt/pepper, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, olive oil, sugar, and creamer.

Pool and coin laundry facility on site (laundry soap provided free but laundry own expense $4.00 total for wash/dry cycle) close to the unit. * 2 Pool towels provided*
Pool is not heated and no spa on property.

Back patio opens up to park access with Basketball courts, tennis, and more.
*Basketball at unit*
Board games in cabinet

**not child-proofed**

Pets must be under 40lbs and a $15.00 pet fee will be added upon approval. (You must accept the amended request ASAP, the fee is per pet- any questions please send inquiry- I respond very quickly)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3114 66th Street have any available units?
3114 66th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3114 66th Street have?
Some of 3114 66th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3114 66th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3114 66th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3114 66th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3114 66th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3114 66th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3114 66th Street offers parking.
Does 3114 66th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3114 66th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3114 66th Street have a pool?
Yes, 3114 66th Street has a pool.
Does 3114 66th Street have accessible units?
No, 3114 66th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3114 66th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3114 66th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College