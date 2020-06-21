3114 66th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool basketball court

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly tennis court

1.3 miles from OldTown Scottdale nightlife and Stadium!!!! Pet friendly 1 Bedroom/1 bath unit is 600 SQ.FT with private enclosed backyard. All on 1 level, no stairs to climb!! See Another unit listing in same complex RIGHT NEXT Door to you! inquire if 3 months out for open dates.

Fully outfitted kitchen.



Queen size sofa bed sleeps 2 additional people. Fully furnished and cable, fast WIFI and 55 Roku Smart TV in the living room and Roku Tv in the bedroom! Netflix and Hulu signed in. Dedicated Parking!



The space

This apartment is 1 of 2 near all the nightlife and activities Scottsdale has to offer! Casnio, festivals, Fabulous Restraunts, and close to all major freeway accesses.



Bathroom- Hairdryer, Ironing board, iron, towels, shampoo/conditioner, body wash.



Bedroom-Roku TV, Wood Hangers

12 memory foam mattress.

For the furry friends- Food bowls and dog bed provided.



Kitchen fully stocked- Cookware, dishes, and service up to 6 settings, coffee maker&coffee pods, cookie sheets, blender, serving bowls w/lids for kitchen storage. New Gas Stove. Ziplock bags, foil, basic spices: salt/pepper, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, olive oil, sugar, and creamer.



Pool and coin laundry facility on site (laundry soap provided free but laundry own expense $4.00 total for wash/dry cycle) close to the unit. * 2 Pool towels provided*

Pool is not heated and no spa on property.



Back patio opens up to park access with Basketball courts, tennis, and more.

*Basketball at unit*

Board games in cabinet



**not child-proofed**



Pets must be under 40lbs and a $15.00 pet fee will be added upon approval. (You must accept the amended request ASAP, the fee is per pet- any questions please send inquiry- I respond very quickly)