2959 N 68TH Place

FULLY furnished! Available NOW. This corner, ground level condo will come completely furnished, all you need to bring is yourself! Immaculate decor, fully upgraded kitchen, bathrooms, flooring. Both bedrooms are completely furnished with additional workspace in secondary bedroom to use as office! 2 private patios & storage areas. Wood burning fireplace with a 48'' Samsung mounted TV. Inside private laundry includes LG W/D. Sparkling community pool and spa to use year round! Assigned parking space and plenty of additional guest parking. No cats, dogs upon lessor approval.