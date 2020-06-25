All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM

2959 N 68TH Place

2959 North 68th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2959 North 68th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
FULLY furnished! Available NOW. This corner, ground level condo will come completely furnished, all you need to bring is yourself! Immaculate decor, fully upgraded kitchen, bathrooms, flooring. Both bedrooms are completely furnished with additional workspace in secondary bedroom to use as office! 2 private patios & storage areas. Wood burning fireplace with a 48'' Samsung mounted TV. Inside private laundry includes LG W/D. Sparkling community pool and spa to use year round! Assigned parking space and plenty of additional guest parking. No cats, dogs upon lessor approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

