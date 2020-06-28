2835 N 61ST Place N

Amenities

GREAT SCOTTSDALE LOCATION! Gorgeous, spacious split level townhouse: 3 BR, 2.5 BA, large master downstairs. Tile flooring & cathedral ceilings & arches. Beehive fireplace, wet bar, dry bar, breakfast nook, ceiling fans. 2 upstairs bedrooms have vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans & large windows. Full bath upstairs. All bedrooms carpeted. Large front patio, 2 private side patios, 2 car carport. Corner lot. Community pool. Great location & neighborhood: shopping, golfing, parks, Old Town, Mall. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. Must have good credit, $55 application fee per adult. Renter's insurance required. Tenant required to water & trim vegetation, not in common areas. We use AAR application & lease. Maximum occupancy 2 per bedroom.