All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 2835 N 61ST Place N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
2835 N 61ST Place N
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:43 PM

2835 N 61ST Place N

2835 N 61st Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2835 N 61st Pl, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
GREAT SCOTTSDALE LOCATION! Gorgeous, spacious split level townhouse: 3 BR, 2.5 BA, large master downstairs. Tile flooring & cathedral ceilings & arches. Beehive fireplace, wet bar, dry bar, breakfast nook, ceiling fans. 2 upstairs bedrooms have vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans & large windows. Full bath upstairs. All bedrooms carpeted. Large front patio, 2 private side patios, 2 car carport. Corner lot. Community pool. Great location & neighborhood: shopping, golfing, parks, Old Town, Mall. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. Must have good credit, $55 application fee per adult. Renter's insurance required. Tenant required to water & trim vegetation, not in common areas. We use AAR application & lease. Maximum occupancy 2 per bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 N 61ST Place N have any available units?
2835 N 61ST Place N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2835 N 61ST Place N have?
Some of 2835 N 61ST Place N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2835 N 61ST Place N currently offering any rent specials?
2835 N 61ST Place N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 N 61ST Place N pet-friendly?
No, 2835 N 61ST Place N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 2835 N 61ST Place N offer parking?
Yes, 2835 N 61ST Place N offers parking.
Does 2835 N 61ST Place N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2835 N 61ST Place N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 N 61ST Place N have a pool?
Yes, 2835 N 61ST Place N has a pool.
Does 2835 N 61ST Place N have accessible units?
No, 2835 N 61ST Place N does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 N 61ST Place N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2835 N 61ST Place N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College