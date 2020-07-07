Rent Calculator
Scottsdale, AZ
27638 N 56TH Place
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:16 PM






27638 N 56TH Place
27638 North 56th Place
·
No Longer Available





Location
27638 North 56th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
The Preserve
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful 3 bedroom, den, 2 1/2 bath bath with open floor plan. Resort backyard with pool, hot tub, fireplace, firepit and built in BBQ. Tile and wood throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 27638 N 56TH Place have any available units?
27638 N 56TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 27638 N 56TH Place have?
Some of 27638 N 56TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 27638 N 56TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
27638 N 56TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27638 N 56TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 27638 N 56TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 27638 N 56TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 27638 N 56TH Place offers parking.
Does 27638 N 56TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27638 N 56TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27638 N 56TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 27638 N 56TH Place has a pool.
Does 27638 N 56TH Place have accessible units?
No, 27638 N 56TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 27638 N 56TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27638 N 56TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
