2720 N Fiesta Street

2720 North Fiesta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2720 North Fiesta Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
No Application Fees! 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom spacious single level Scottsdale home on a corner lot. This home includes a large living room, separate family room with fireplace, neutral paint, ceiling fans in each room and tile flooring throughout. Kitchen includes extra cabinets, large island, electric cook top, built-in oven, double dishwasher and refrigerator. Oversized master suite including large walk-in closet, spacious bathroom with walk-in shower and double sinks. Professionally landscaped backyard with private pool, covered patio, mature trees and paver walkway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 N Fiesta Street have any available units?
2720 N Fiesta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2720 N Fiesta Street have?
Some of 2720 N Fiesta Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 N Fiesta Street currently offering any rent specials?
2720 N Fiesta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 N Fiesta Street pet-friendly?
No, 2720 N Fiesta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 2720 N Fiesta Street offer parking?
No, 2720 N Fiesta Street does not offer parking.
Does 2720 N Fiesta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 N Fiesta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 N Fiesta Street have a pool?
Yes, 2720 N Fiesta Street has a pool.
Does 2720 N Fiesta Street have accessible units?
No, 2720 N Fiesta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 N Fiesta Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 N Fiesta Street has units with dishwashers.

