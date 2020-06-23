All apartments in Scottsdale
27000 N ALMA SCHOOL Parkway
Last updated March 21 2019 at 1:02 AM

27000 N ALMA SCHOOL Parkway

27000 North Alma School Road · No Longer Available
Location

27000 North Alma School Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
FORMER MODEL - Exclusive Gated Condominium Community in the prestigious Troon/Pinnacle Peak area. Spectacular Mountain Views! Community Pool & Spa, Fitness Center, Ground Floor Single Level split floor plan is beautifully appointed, Highly Upgraded, Sleeps 8, 3 Bedroom, 3 Baths + Den, 2 Car Garage, 8 Solid Wood Interior Doors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Covered Patio. Located directly across from the FOUR SEASONS RESORT, Adjacent to open desert & Pool, close to golf, shopping and fine dining, Ideal Luxury Living. Rental Rates: Oct - April $6,300/Mo; May - Sept $4,400/Mo. Rental Rates do include Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Cable/Wi-Fi Internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

