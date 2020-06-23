27000 N ALMA SCHOOL Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

FORMER MODEL - Exclusive Gated Condominium Community in the prestigious Troon/Pinnacle Peak area. Spectacular Mountain Views! Community Pool & Spa, Fitness Center, Ground Floor Single Level split floor plan is beautifully appointed, Highly Upgraded, Sleeps 8, 3 Bedroom, 3 Baths + Den, 2 Car Garage, 8 Solid Wood Interior Doors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Covered Patio. Located directly across from the FOUR SEASONS RESORT, Adjacent to open desert & Pool, close to golf, shopping and fine dining, Ideal Luxury Living. Rental Rates: Oct - April $6,300/Mo; May - Sept $4,400/Mo. Rental Rates do include Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Cable/Wi-Fi Internet.